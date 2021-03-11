Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.29 Million

Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report sales of $348.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $344.86 million and the highest is $355.70 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $294.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. 2,768,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,252. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

