MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter worth $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MediciNova by 192.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.