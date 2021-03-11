MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Price Up 6%

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 2,698,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,041% from the average daily volume of 236,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MediciNova in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 288.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 192.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 27,212 shares during the period. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

