Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

MDT opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $157.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

