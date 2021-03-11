Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEGGF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Meggitt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Meggitt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $6.36 on Monday. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

