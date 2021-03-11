Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Melrose Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

MLSPF stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

