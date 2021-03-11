Melville Trimble Purchases 4,777 Shares of Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) Stock

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) insider Melville Trimble bought 4,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,499.89 ($9,798.65).

PMGR opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Thursday. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

