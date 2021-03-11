Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in February

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the February 11th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEIYF remained flat at $$9.00 during trading on Thursday. Mercialys has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercialys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

