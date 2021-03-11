Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.94

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 7402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

MDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Meredith alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.82 million. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meredith in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meredith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 221.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.