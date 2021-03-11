MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Don Leung Sells 6,972 Shares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Don Leung sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $108,693.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,095,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,072,889.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Don Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Don Leung sold 4,059 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $60,316.74.

On Monday, February 8th, Don Leung sold 2,101 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $31,220.86.

Shares of MCBS opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $410.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Equities research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

