Michael Skipworth Sells 508 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ WING opened at $122.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.52. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CL King started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

