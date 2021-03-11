Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $6.97

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $6.40. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

