Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

MFGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th.

NYSE:MFGP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,633. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

