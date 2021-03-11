Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 438,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $136.75 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

