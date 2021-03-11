Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.7% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 60,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 41,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 466,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.64.

Shares of MU stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,772,629. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.