Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $110.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

MU stock opened at $89.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

