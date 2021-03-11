Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,102 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,858 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.63. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

