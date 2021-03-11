MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Acquired by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MICT were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MICT by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 651,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 209,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MICT by 3,622.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 299,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MICT by 181.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 119,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MICT by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of MICT during the third quarter worth $68,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MICT traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 104,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,287,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.89. MICT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

MICT, Inc, operating through its subsidiaries GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd. and Micronet Ltd, provides mobile computing solutions; as well as a proprietary trading technology platform for high growth sectors in global fintech space. The company, through GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd., focuses on online brokerage for equities trading, wealth management, and sales of insurance products primarily in foreign markets in Asia.

