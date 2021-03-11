Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 77,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MGF opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.