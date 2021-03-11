Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $318,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $96,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,108.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,334,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

