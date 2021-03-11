MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

