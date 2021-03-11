Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

