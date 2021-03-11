Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MIRM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,121. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $463.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Ian Clements purchased 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at $116,852.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $25,637.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.