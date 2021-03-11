Mitchell Gold Sells 10,000 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,307.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ALPN opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $324.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

ALPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

