Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) PT Raised to $16.00

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 95.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.68.

MOGO opened at $8.17 on Monday. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $265.47 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mogo by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 574,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

