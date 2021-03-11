Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,300.00 in Stock

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

9830 Macarthur Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $160,850.00.

On Friday, January 29th, 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 288,460 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,778,810.00.

On Friday, January 15th, 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 300 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,982.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 38,806 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $798,239.42.

On Thursday, January 7th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 172,954 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,502,318.50.

On Monday, January 4th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 62,281 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,680.47.

MWK stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,605,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,905,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

