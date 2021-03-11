Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.81 EPS

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

Mohawk Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. 1,827,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 172,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $3,502,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

