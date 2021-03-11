Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

MWK opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $791.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 4.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. Mohawk Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MWK. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In other Mohawk Group news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 172,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,502,318.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

