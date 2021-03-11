Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.81 EPS

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

NASDAQ MWK traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $794.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21.

In other Mohawk Group news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 172,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,502,318.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

