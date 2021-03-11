Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.07.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $223.47 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day moving average of $205.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.