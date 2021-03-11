Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Momo has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo in the first quarter valued at $3,130,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Momo by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Momo by 105.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,577 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Momo by 390.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Momo by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

