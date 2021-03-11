MonaCoin (MONA) One Day Volume Tops $5.85 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $131.62 million and $5.85 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,392.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.18 or 0.03171458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.39 or 0.00363096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.49 or 0.00974852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.06 or 0.00385172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.00330063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00266267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021622 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

