MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $415.00 at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $439.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.86.

MDB stock opened at $294.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.79. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,707.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,242,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,905,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

