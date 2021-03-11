Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 million and a P/E ratio of -10.66.

In related news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

