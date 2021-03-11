MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in February

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MonotaRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

MonotaRO stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. 7,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.51, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. MonotaRO has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.