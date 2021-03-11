Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 188,123 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Qorvo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $170.90 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.41.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

