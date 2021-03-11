Morgan Stanley Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €125.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €125.00 ($147.06) price target from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €134.56 ($158.31).

LEG stock traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €110.92 ($130.49). 223,373 shares of the company were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €117.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €120.59.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

