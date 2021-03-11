Morgan Stanley Boosts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $37.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

NYSE:CPE traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $39.00. 4,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

