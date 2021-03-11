Morgan Stanley Boosts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $20.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.23.

Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,982.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $396,937.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,528. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $2,480,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $584,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 270,817 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

