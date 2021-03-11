Morgan Stanley Increases SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $70.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $66.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.