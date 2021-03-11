Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BMBL. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bumble currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.30.

BMBL opened at $62.91 on Monday. Bumble has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

