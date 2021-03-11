Morgan Stanley Lowers Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target to $30.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities lowered Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is -1,300.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.