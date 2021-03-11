Morgan Stanley Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $22.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

