Morgan Stanley Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $22.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQT. Bank of America initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,110. EQT has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, research analysts expect that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 290.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 33,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,483,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 261,092 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 37.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 63,521 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 606,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

