Morgan Stanley Trims Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Target Price to $38.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen cut Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parsons has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Parsons has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Parsons by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Parsons by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.