Morse Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $17.30 on Tuesday, reaching $210.14. 84,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,539. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.74.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

