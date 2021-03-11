Morse Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 3.0% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,772,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

