Morse Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $300.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,266. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $321.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.32.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

