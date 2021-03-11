Morse Asset Management Inc Has $1.30 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 58,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 642,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,343,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $3.75 on Tuesday, hitting $148.74. 16,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.37 and its 200 day moving average is $131.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $147.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,022 shares of company stock worth $4,228,858 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.