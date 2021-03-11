Morse Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,020,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,188 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,489. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 325,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927,350. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.